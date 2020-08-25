Man fined after crashing car into tree

A man has been fined $1200 after crashing his car into a tree while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Quy Cong Hoang pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to a crash on Innes Park Rd at 6.10pm on June 23.

Hoang was found by an off-duty police officer who helped him out of the vehicle and called police.

Hoang returned a positive breath test and a blood sample returned a reading of 0.192.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Hoang had a relevant traffic history with similar offending but conceded it was dated.

Hoang’s lawyer Matthew Messenger conceded that there was real potential “for absolute carnage”.

He said it was more good luck than good management that no one was injured.

Mr Messenger told the court his client had been working and his transport home hadn’t gone to plan.

Mr Messenger told the court Hoang came to Bundaberg every year for work and had helped him on many occasions helping interpret.

He said his client was a very community minded man.

Acting Magistrate Belinda Merrin took into account Hoang’s plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Ms Merrin conceded the history was dated, however she couldn’t ignore the fact it was similar.

“Fortunately for you, you didn’t injure yourself and even more fortunately you didn’t injure any other road users,” she said.

“The very reason this particular law has such significant consequences is very well explained by your circumstances, no one can safely operate a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.192.

“You took an extraordinary risk … you can’t be dealt with as a first-time offender.”

Hoang was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.