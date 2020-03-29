Man fined after being over the limit

A MAN has told a court the lengths he has gone to so he can stop drinking.

Tyson John Falconer pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a probationary licence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Falconer was intercepted in Gin Gin of February 4 for speeding.

When he spoke with police he told them he had a ‘tallie’ of beer.

When police did a breath test, Falconer blew a reading of 0.024 when he should have been zero.

Falconer, who represented himself, told the court he was very strict on himself and had purchased a breathalyser which had broken.

He said he had also done two hypnosis therapy sessions.

Falconer was fined $250 and was disqualified from driving for three months.