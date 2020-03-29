Man fined after being over the limit
A MAN has told a court the lengths he has gone to so he can stop drinking.
Tyson John Falconer pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a probationary licence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Falconer was intercepted in Gin Gin of February 4 for speeding.
When he spoke with police he told them he had a ‘tallie’ of beer.
When police did a breath test, Falconer blew a reading of 0.024 when he should have been zero.
Falconer, who represented himself, told the court he was very strict on himself and had purchased a breathalyser which had broken.
He said he had also done two hypnosis therapy sessions.
Falconer was fined $250 and was disqualified from driving for three months.