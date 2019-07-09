Man fined after 188 fraud charges dropped

A BUNDABERG man has been slapped with fines and suspended sentences despite having 188 fraud charges against him dropped.

Police dropped the fraud charges because they didn't have sufficient evidence to proceed but Bronson Damien Sharp pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to public nuisance, obstructing police, wilful damage, assaults occasioning bodily harm, common assault and driving without an interlock.

Sharp's offending included an instance at the Queenslander Hotel in which he randomly attacked a man who had returned to the hotel to collect his wallet.

The victim heard footsteps behind him.

As he turned around Sharp charged at him and pushed him backwards out of a door.

On August 25, again at the Queenslander Hotel, Sharp was in an altercation with a man after telling him he couldn't stand around the table he was at.

The victim confronted Sharp, asking him why he should move if he wasn't doing anything wrong.

As the victim was asked by a security guard to finish his drink and move on Sharp punched the man in the face, causing him to bleed.

But it didn't end there.

On February 24 at 3.10am Sharp was heard on Targo St having a loud argument with a woman and appeared to square up to her.

When approached by police, Sharp began yelling at officers, telling them he would break their jaw if they came near him. He then attempted to walk away from police.

As officers tried to arrest and handcuff Sharp he pulled his arm away before grabbing the thumb of one of the officers.

They were forced to pull Sharp to the ground and attempted to handcuff him again.

Sharp grabbed the leg of one of the officers, tearing his trousers.

Sharp's lawyer told the court his client was the full-time carer for his mother and had also been attending Edon Place for treatment.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Sharp's previous history as well as the steps he was taking taken to control his issues with mental health and alcohol abuse.

Sharp was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was fined a total of $2000 on the other charges, and his licence was disqualified for six months for driving without an interlock.