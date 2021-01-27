Menu
A man has been fined more than $6000 for a string of offences including unlicensed driving. Photo: File.
News

Man fined for driving, drugs and having lock picking tools

Geordi Offord
27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A man who picked locks as a "hobby" has received more than $6000 in fines after facing a raft of different charges.

Andrew Norman Bauer pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to a number of charges including possessing an instrument of house breaking at night, driving without a licence and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard police were doing patrols at Kepnock on October 2 last year when they came across Bauer at 1.15am trying to push start a motorbike which he had been riding away from police.

Police spoke with Bauer after identifying him as the rider.

Checks revealed his licence was expired and that the motorbike was unregistered which also made it uninsured.

Bauer told police he was aware the bike was unregistered and uninsured.

Police then searched Bauer and found a clipseal bag containing just under 1.3g of meth and a set of digital scales.

They also found a number of lock picking tools.

Bauer told police that the tools were for picking locks and that he "did it as a hobby".

On June 15 last year Bauer was pulled over by police and a search of his car found a used glass pipe and 15 22 calibre ammunition rounds.

He also breached bail conditions on two occasions.

Bauer received a total of $6350 in fines and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

 

