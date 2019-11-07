Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Bundaberg Courthouse.
News

Man fined $1100 after crashing car

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH that left a 24-year-old man's Mazda undriveable has landed him in court.

Adrian Lee Pershouse pleaded guilty on Monday to driving under the influence of liquor after rear-ending two vehicles on Sims Rd in August.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Pershouse was taken to hospital with a minor injury after the crash and a blood sample was taken. It returned a reading of 0.163, more than three times the legal limit of 0.05.

The court Pershouse had been at a friend's house and drinking before the crash before he had an argument with his partner and drove to her house to resolve the situation.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney fined Pershouse $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court magistrate andrew moloney
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes bring joy to sick kids

        premium_icon Heroes bring joy to sick kids

        Rural SUPERANNUATION giant Sunsuper have donated $100,000 to the Channel Nine Telethon, which will go towards the Connected Care Program and help children living with...

        Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

        premium_icon Break-up disaster: Woman’s D-day in court

        News A BREAK-UP with her partner saw Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick spiral into a life of...

        Security guards police toilet use at Reef resort

        premium_icon Security guards police toilet use at Reef resort

        News Anger builds over policing of toilets at a tourism hotspot.

        $6.3m Bundaberg road project moves forward next week

        premium_icon $6.3m Bundaberg road project moves forward next week

        News The next stage of the State Government’s $6.3 million Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd safety...