Man fined $1100 after crashing car

A CRASH that left a 24-year-old man's Mazda undriveable has landed him in court.

Adrian Lee Pershouse pleaded guilty on Monday to driving under the influence of liquor after rear-ending two vehicles on Sims Rd in August.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Pershouse was taken to hospital with a minor injury after the crash and a blood sample was taken. It returned a reading of 0.163, more than three times the legal limit of 0.05.

The court Pershouse had been at a friend's house and drinking before the crash before he had an argument with his partner and drove to her house to resolve the situation.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney fined Pershouse $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.