Man filmed swimming in rising flood water

The swimmer in flood water in Bundaberg.

A PERSON has been filmed swimming in flood water as heavy downpours drench the Bundaberg region.

Emily Patterson filmed the stranger swimming outside the Riveria Motel on Bourbong St earlier today.

"He literally said "oi that's deep enough to swim in, let's have a go," she said.

The Canberra woman arrived in Bundaberg yesterday to visit the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for her 18th birthday before the heavy rain hampered her trip.

"I have never seen this much water before," she said.

"The intensity and consistency of the rain is just insane."

"The entire road was underwater with quite rapidly moving flood water which was beginning to reach the doors of nearby businesses."

The swimmers' actions come in trying times as emergency services crews work around the clock in Bundaberg to attend flash flooding incidents in many parts of the region.

Queensland Police have issued the warning time and time again- if it's flooded, forget it.

A spokesman said dangers to people swimming in flooded areas included debris, disease risks from contaminated water, drains which can trap people and fast flowing water washing swimmers away.

"In town areas raw sewage can overflow and mix with flood waters causing serious health issues, who would want to swim with sewage from your toilets?" the spokesman said.