Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wife humiliates cheating husband by making him lie naked on car. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
Wife humiliates cheating husband by making him lie naked on car. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
Dating

Cheating husband’s brutal punishment

by Nika Shakhnazarova
29th May 2019 10:13 AM

A WIFE decided to humiliate her cheating husband by making him lie naked on a car in a public street in Colombia as locals laughed at him.

Jairo Vargas begged his wife for forgiveness and agreed to participate in the embarrassing stunt in hopes of saving their marriage, The Sunreported.

 

Traffic was brought to a halt as motorists stopped and recorded the humiliating event. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
Traffic was brought to a halt as motorists stopped and recorded the humiliating event. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

 

The cheating husband was fined along with the driver for causing a commotion in public. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
The cheating husband was fined along with the driver for causing a commotion in public. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

Vargas's wife, who has not been named, caught him cheating with another woman at a motel in the Caribbean coastal city of Barranquilla.

Traffic was brought to a halt on a busy road as motorists stopped and recorded the humiliating event.

Footage captured on mobile phones shows the remorseful husband laying across a car's roof while hiding his head in a towel.

 

He was also seen knocking on the driver’s window and scrubbing the front windshield. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
He was also seen knocking on the driver’s window and scrubbing the front windshield. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

 

The man hid his face in a towel after people took videos and laughed at him Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta
The man hid his face in a towel after people took videos and laughed at him Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

He was also seen knocking on the driver's window and scrubbing the front windshield.

Colombian National Police was eventually called to the scene, arresting Vargas and issuing him a summons for causing public nuisance on a street.

Both the driver and Vargas were fined $220 for causing the commotion.

 

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
cheating humiliation lifestyle naked relationships

Top Stories

    'He was at the window': Salon owner shares her stalker hell

    premium_icon 'He was at the window': Salon owner shares her stalker hell

    Crime MELANIE Reeves just wants to run her business in peace, and to make sure her staff feel safe. But hasn't been able to because of a Bundaberg man stalking her.

    Medical practice to close doors today

    premium_icon Medical practice to close doors today

    Business Shortage of doctors hurts service

    20-year-old man killed in fatal crash

    premium_icon 20-year-old man killed in fatal crash

    News P-PLATE driver has died after a car hit a tree this afternoon.

    Bundy farmers appeal directly to Premier to pause reef laws

    premium_icon Bundy farmers appeal directly to Premier to pause reef laws

    Rural CANEGROWERS seek pause on reef protection legislation