Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called to CBD snake bite

        Premium Content Paramedics called to CBD snake bite

        News QAS were called just after 8pm.

        VALE: Tributes flow for Fraser Island tourism pioneer

        Premium Content VALE: Tributes flow for Fraser Island tourism pioneer

        News “He had the vision to create and sustain tourism businesses.”

        Community comes together for NAIDOC celebrations

        Premium Content Community comes together for NAIDOC celebrations

        News PHOTOS: The last day of NAIDOC week was celebrated with a family day at Bargara...

        NO REGRETS: Endless opportunities in Bundy, says doc

        Premium Content NO REGRETS: Endless opportunities in Bundy, says doc

        News After relocating to the region, an ambitious doctor has shared why he doesn’t...