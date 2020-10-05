Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life after fight erupts with fisherman

by Danielle O’Neal, Greg Stolz
5th Oct 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in hospital with a critical head injury after an alleged one-punch assault on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a group of men had been fishing at Southport and were returning to their vehicle when a male resident of a neighbouring home approached the group.

An altercation took place in which one of the men allegedly punched the 45-year-old resident in the face, who then fell backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and slammed into the concrete.

"As they put items back in the vehicle a verbal altercation occurred between a 33-year-old man from the group and a 45-year-old male resident from a nearby unit complex," police said.

"The resident then came outside and the altercation allegedly continued on the driveway.

"The 33-year-old man then allegedly punched the resident once in the face, causing him to fall backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and then on the concrete."

Critical care paramedics were called to Barney St 12.13pm and the man taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old Southport man assisted police with their inquiries overnight and was this morning charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on October 19.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        Premium Content Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        News He wrote a letter of apology to police following a violent struggle that led to him being capsicum sprayed and tasered twice

        New candidate joins Burnett election race

        Premium Content New candidate joins Burnett election race

        News Meet the candidate who will take on Stephen Bennett and Paul Hudson at this month’s...

        Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        Premium Content Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        News The RACQ has also urged residents to be prepared for storm season after the...

        Man, 40s, hospitalised after Rosedale car crash

        Premium Content Man, 40s, hospitalised after Rosedale car crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Rosedale...