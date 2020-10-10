Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        Premium Content Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

        News Two of Bundy’s biggest fans have put their passion for food into a brand new experience that celebrates the region’s produce.

        POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        Premium Content POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

        News It’s not the first time she has been convicted for growing marijuana.

        Don’t let the name fool you, this drongo isn’t silly

        Premium Content Don’t let the name fool you, this drongo isn’t silly

        News These industrious birds build a ‘hammock’ nest of twigs, vine tendrils and grasses...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites