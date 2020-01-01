Menu
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Crime

Man fighting for life after brutal pub assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jan 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a brutal alleged assault on New Year's Day.

Paramedics were called to Venning St, Mooloolaba at 1.22am to reports of an earlier alleged assault at O'Malley's Irish Bar.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charged Daren Edwards said a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged assault was the second serious incident that occurred last night, including a brutal assault at Hastings St.

assault crime paramedics pub assault qas violence
