Police have shot a man on Russell Island. Picture: File photo
Crime

Police shoot man dead on Russell Island

by Greg Stolz, Danielle O’Neal
20th Sep 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
A man has died after being shot multiple times by police on Russell Island, off southeast Queensland.

It's believed the man was shot after coming at officers with a weapon around 9.15am.

Paramedics treated the man for critical injuries and requested the rescue helicopter, however he died at the scene.

The man was smashing windows and lit a fire underneath his home in the hours leading up to the shooting, a shocked neighbour told The Courier-Mail.

"He started about 7.30 or 8 o'clock this morning," a neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said.

"He was pretty erratic; he was smashing glass, he lit a fire underneath the house.

"We were too scared to go outside so a neighbour rang the police.

"The next thing we were ducking for cover because we thought it was him shooting."

The man is understood to rent a property on Ranora Avenue and lives there alone.

The neighbour said this was the first violent outburst she had observed from the man.

"He did yell at one man who was working in his back garden, he said 'what the eff are you looking at' so the fella went back inside his house, nobody wanted to take him on," the neighbour said.

A Queensland Police spokesman earlier confirmed police had shot a man in an incident on the island, which is about 40km southeast of Brisbane.

"Just before 9am police were called to a disturbance on Ranora Ave," he said.

"A crime scene has been declared and senior police are en route to the island."

