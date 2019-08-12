Menu
A person is pulled from a house fire at 53 Lonsdale St Gulliver on Sunday August 11 2019
News

Man suffers burns to 70% of his body

by JACOB MILEY, KEAGAN ELDER
12th Aug 2019 9:17 AM
FIRE crews have dragged a man from a burning house after a fire broke out in the property's kitchen.

The man was treated by paramedics outside of the Lonsdale St property at Gulliver before being taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

The man suffered burns to about 70 per cent of his body.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the man, 62, was in a critical but stable condition on Monday morning.

Fire crews battled the blaze and brought it under control.

Doug Allom, from Wulguru fire station, said crews responded to the blaze at the two-storey house just before 9pm.

"On arrival we had a kitchen that had a fire coming out of the structure," he said.

"We sent crews inside to knock down the fire and find the unaccounted person."

The man was found upstairs and he was carried to safety by fire crews who left him in the hands of paramedics.

Mr Allom said the main damage occurred in the kitchen area but there was smoke damage to the upstairs of the house.

Joseph and Sharon Walker who live in the neighbouring street heard calls for help, and shattering glass and ran to assist.

Mrs Walker said the fire was well alight in the property's kitchen.

"There was lots of noise, lots of cracking and smashing," she said.

Mr Walker began using a garden hose to water the fence of the burning property.

He said fire crews smashed down the door to see anyone was inside and pulled the man from the property.

"I was surprised when they pulled him out … because I didn't think there was anyone there."

Fire investigators will determine what caused the blaze.

The scene was left in the hands of police. A police spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing, but at this stage the fire was being treated as non-suspicious.

