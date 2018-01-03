Man fears tourists will get the wrong idea after bag snatch

BAG SNATCHED: Geoff Liddell from the Canecutter's Kitchen is concerned about the brazen theft of a handbag from the front deck of the Bourbong Street restaurant.

BAG SNATCHED: Geoff Liddell from the Canecutter's Kitchen is concerned about the brazen theft of a handbag from the front deck of the Bourbong Street restaurant. Mike Knott BUN030118CANECUTTERS1

IT ONLY took a moment for a man who was hiding behind a tree to snatch a handbag from a woman at a Bundaberg restaurant.

The action left not only the victim, but other diners, shaken and terrified.

Cane Cutters Kitchen general manager Geoff Liddell spoke with NewsMail about the ordeal.

He said the bag snatch took place on Saturday evening and it was another typical night at the restaurant.

"Between 7.30 and 8pm it happened,” he said.

"The man was in a hoody and hiding behind the tree before he ran through and snatched the bag.

"I was in the kitchen but heard the commotion of it.”

Mr Liddell said the victim was a female tourist in her 50s and she was with a male companion.

"There was also a family group sitting in the table next to her and their young boy was quite distressed about it,” he said.

"Bundaberg is a safe community and I don't want tourists to be concerned about coming here.”

He said the offender jumped into a waiting car which was parked on Burrum Street.

Mr Liddell said he'd lived in Bundaberg for 18 years and it was the first time anything like this had happened.

It is believed about an hour after this handbag theft, another handbag was stolen from a diner at Bargara's Kasey's restaurant.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.