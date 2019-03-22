Man fears for mums and kids as hoons turn road into speedway

SLOW DOWN: Lee Brown is concerned about the speed of some vehicles travelling down Kendalls Rd.

SLOW DOWN: Lee Brown is concerned about the speed of some vehicles travelling down Kendalls Rd. Mike Knott BUN210319HOON1

HAVING lived on Kendalls Rd for more than a decade, Lee Brown is no stranger to people using the street as a "racetrack” but he fears the worst for pedestrians.

Mr Brown said the past eight years had been bad, but his real fear was for the kids walking their dogs and mothers pushing prams.

He said the street got very noisy, with one motorbike rider, typically around 11.30pm, "he'd have to be doing well over 150km/h” and cars on the weekend.

While the police have been there several times, Mr Brown said drivers got wind of where they were and avoided the area.

He said one of the biggest issues was speed and the dip in the road, having watched cars get some height and lose control.

Mr Brown described one incident of seeing a car "rocking from side to side”, at least one ending up leaving the road, out of control.

He said he was waiting for "someone to get killed”.

"It's been that bad,” Mr Brown said.

"(I) wish they'd do something, but what can they do?”

Having lived there for 11 years, he said the road had been getting busier since the development out at Branyan.

He said reducing the speed limit wouldn't have any effect and would rather see the installation of chicanes and traffic calming devices.

Mr Brown said during the night you could hear people coming and winding the gears - "they're flying”.