A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 6:41 AM

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

