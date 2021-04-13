Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOING NUTS: $13.3m expansion for local macadamia facility

        Premium Content GOING NUTS: $13.3m expansion for local macadamia facility

        News The project will see Marquis Macadamias increase their production capacity by 25 per cent.

        Bundy family holidaying in Bay claims big lotto prize

        Premium Content Bundy family holidaying in Bay claims big lotto prize

        News A holiday tradition has paid off for a Bundaberg family spending their vacation in...

        Weather gods are smiling on Bundy this week

        Premium Content Weather gods are smiling on Bundy this week

        Weather Things are looking sunny side up in the Bundaberg region. We had a chat to BoM...

        ‘FAILURE’: MP calls out relocation grants program

        Premium Content ‘FAILURE’: MP calls out relocation grants program

        News The treasurer said the Agriculture Minister is expected to speak more about support...