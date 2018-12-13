Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man ‘fatally stabbed by woman’ in park

13th Dec 2018 2:01 AM

A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a woman during a fight in a far north Queensland park.

Police said the man and a woman, who were known to each other, got into a fight at a park south of Cairns just after midday Wednesday, when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital but later died, while the 24-year-old woman is assisting police with what has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Police cordoned off a crime scene after the man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda.

Investigations are continuing.

argument editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Customers left in the dark as restaurant closes its doors

    premium_icon Customers left in the dark as restaurant closes its doors

    News A MUCH-LOVED restaurant has closed its doors without notice, leaving customers with bookings in the dark, and searching social media for answers.

    Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    premium_icon Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    News Social media vigilantism is widespread but it has to stop

    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Whats On Get ready for the sounds of Christmas

    Local Partners