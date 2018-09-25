Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

The 72-year-old man who died after his sailing boat capsized in rough seas off Sydney was on his way to Bundaberg in Queensland.

The 8.7 metre boat capsized off Boat Harbour, near Kurnell, early on Monday morning.

The boat, called C.C. Rider, had been docked at Greenwell Point near Nowra for several weeks until Sunday morning, retired fisherman Graham Bates said.

Mr Bates posted online he thought the sailor was "a bit keen" to head off on Sunday for the trip to Bundaberg given the forecast of rough seas.

A 24-year-old woman who was on the vessel at the time managed to swim ashore and alert authorities after the incident.

The man was later spotted in the water and was winched to shore but was unable to be revived.

The woman was uninjured but was taken to Sutherland Hospital for observation.

"Inquiries are continuing in relation to what actually has occurred, however, the seas were quite hazardous … which obviously made it difficult for rescuers," Acting Inspector Mel Thompson told reporters.