A male patient is being treated for chest and lower leg injuries.

PARAMEDICS were called to a reported workplace incident in Beerwah where a man in his mid 20s fell through a roof.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called just after 1pm to 39 Simpson Street after reports of a long fall, where a man fell approximately 14m.

The patient was treated for leg injuries and has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.