Man falls out of ute near RiverFeast

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Jim Alouat
by

A MAN has been taken to hospital after falling out of the back of a ute near RiverFeast.

About 9.30pm yesterday a 20-year-old man fell out of the ute and suffered minor injuries, according to a QAS spokeswoman.

The incident happened near Quay and Scotland Sts.

80-year-old man in crash

AN 80-YEAR-OLD man was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Moore Park Beach.

The crash happened along Booyan Rd about 4.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Dog bites man

A MOORE Park man got a fright after he was bitten in the chest by a dog.

Paramedics attended the scene at Malvern Dr about 7pm yesterday.

The man was treated for superficial wounds to his chest but not taken to hospital.

Single-vehicle crash

A WOMAN has been taken to Eidsvold Hospital following a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 2.25pm on Eidsvold-Theodore Rd yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"The woman was treated for a hand injury,” he said.

Police are investigating the crash.

Local Partners