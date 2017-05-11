Man falls from balcony, airlifted to hospital

Two were flown from Fraser Island overnight by an RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

A MAN has fallen from a balcony at Fraser Island suffering serious injuries.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted from Happy Valley to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition about 10.30pm yesterday suffering suspected multi-trauma injuries.

It was the first of two missions for the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Crew then had to fly to Orchid Beach to airlift a two-year-old Rockhampton boy who was suffering breathing difficulties.

The young boy was accompanied by his father and taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.