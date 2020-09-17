Menu
A 35-year-old Bundaberg West man has been charged over an alleged stabbing yesterday afternoon. Photo: File.
Man facing charges over Bundaberg stabbing

Megan Sheehan
17th Sep 2020 7:50 AM
A 35-year-old man is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today over an alleged stabbing yesterday afternoon.

The Bundaberg West man was arrested by police about 8.45pm last night after a search and has been charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent while armed and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He remained in custody overnight.

Yesterday emergency services were called to a Barolin Street address about 4.30pm after reports of a stabbing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said last night that a male in his 40s was treated by a critical care paramedic for a "penetrating wound to the lower abdomen" and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police entering a dwelling with intent while armed grievous bodily harm allegations
