A 21-YEAR-OLD man has faced the Bundaberg District Court for his role in an armed robbery in January.

Cody John William Honor pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in company after being one of five involved in the offence at a Childers Service Station.

The court heard Honor was one of the look-outs in a vehicle while two of the group members held up the service station.

Honor was sentenced to a 12 month intensive correction order.