Man faces court over fatal Childers crash

A MAN charged for allegedly causing a crash which killed a Sunshine Coast teen had his case mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Dane Kieran Nightingale is facing one charge of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death of grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva while being the holder of a learner, probationary or provisional licence.

The crash at Childers in July last year claimed the life of 18-year-old Bailey Pleydell from Sippy Downs near the Sunshine Coast.

Another five people were also injured in the crash.

Legal Aid barrister Craig Ryan appeared in the courtroom on behalf of Nightingale’s lawyer Mary Buchanan.

Mr Ryan said Nightingale was waiting to receive the brief of evidence.

He said there were matters that would have to be dealt with in the District Court.

The matter was adjourned and is expected to be mentioned again on August 27.