Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FULL BRIEF ORDERED: A full brief of evidence has been ordered after a South Burnett man was charged with offences. Picture: File
FULL BRIEF ORDERED: A full brief of evidence has been ordered after a South Burnett man was charged with offences. Picture: File
Crime

Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FULL brief of evidence has been ordered at the first mention of a South Burnett rape case.

An 18-year-old South Burnett man faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21 on seven charges.

These included two counts of domestic violence rape, possessing and making child exploitation material, sexual assaults contact of genitalia/anus with mouth, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, and breach of bail.

Due to the complexity of the case, police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens asked for it to be adjourned to allow for the prosecution to gather evidence.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair asked for a brief of evidence to be completed by September 22.

The case was adjourned to be mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 13.

The defendant appeared in court for the mention, and was allowed to walk out of the court, free on bail.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        premium_icon TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        Information The report released this week shows the number of deaths and hospitalisations from incidents on waters across the state.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man injured in highway crash

        premium_icon Man injured in highway crash

        News QAS arrived at the scene and the patient was later taken to hospital.

        Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        premium_icon Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        Crime She allegedly threatening to burn a man’s house down