Crime

Man faces court for violent unprovoked assault

Jarrard Potter
18th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2020 6:07 AM
A GRAFTON man has faced court for the violent and unprovoked assault of his partner of five years.

Kerry James Marlow appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing over charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

According to court documents, about 2.45pm on July 13 the victim was in Centenary Park in Maclean when confronted by Marlow.

Without warning Marlow grabbed the victim by the arm and began throwing punches to her abdomen, upper body and face, with one of the punches connecting to her jaw.

The court heard the assault was witnessed by number of bystanders. One of the witnesses intervened and yelled at Marlow to stop, and he eventually let go of the victim who was then taken to Maclean Police Station. The victim suffered soreness to the jaw, right arm and right side of the abdomen.

Later that day Marlow was arrested at Maclean Hotel by police.

Marlow's solicitor told the court that there had been tension in the relationship as a third party had become interested in the victim, and at the time of the assault the victim was talking on the phone to the other person.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Marlow to a term of imprisonment of nine months to be served by way of intensive correction in the community.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277
