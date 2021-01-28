Menu
Man in court for exposing himself at local shopping centre

Geordi Offord
28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A magistrate has suggested a man not go back to a local shopping centre after he exposed himself to a woman shopping at Kmart.

Joshua Steven Robinson, 43, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of indecent act in any place with intent to insult or offend any person.

The court heard the victim was shopping at Kmart at Hinkler Central last year when she saw Robinson approach and stand near her.

She turned around and saw that Robinson had removed his genitalia from his pants and lifted his jumper.

The court heard she turned around and moved away from him but he then exposed himself to her again a short time later.

The victim told service counter staff who called police.

Police spoke with the victim who identified Robinson to police.

Robinson told police he was in the store shopping and when he was standing near the victim he realised his fly was undone and did it up.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Robinson denied removing or exposing his genitalia to the victim.

Robinson's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client did not suffer from any mental health issues, but may have PTSD after receiving advice from a counsellor.

Mr Dwyer told the court the offence was not one of violence or against a child.

Magistrate Athol Kennedy advised Robinson that he should stay away from the shopping centre.

"Why you would do what you did, I don't know," he said.

Robinson was sentenced to two months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for nine months.

 

