Man faces court for assisting with home break-in

Jason Robert Caruana was ordered to perform 80 hours community service after he helped a friend break into the house of someone they knew.

A court has heard how a man helped his friend break into the home of a woman they both knew, making off with big ticket items including a TV, playstation and cash.

Jason Robert Caruana pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to one charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The court heard Caruana and another person went to the home of a woman they both knew on the night of December 9 last year.

The victim had left the home, secured, earlier that day before returning the following morning.

A number of items were stolen including a TV, a playstation, $2200, a laptop and jewellery.

On December 31 police received information in regards to the offence and spoke to Caruana on January 1 this year.

Caruana told officers he went to the home at 11pm on December 9 with other people and helped another man climb the drain pipe so they could get in.

He said the man who went inside threw out a playstation game case which had the cash inside.

Caruana took the money and threw the case on the ground before leaving the scene.

He told police that he did not enter the home.

Caruana told officers that he knew what he was doing at the time was wrong.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Caruana had nothing in history of a like nature.

Caruana’s layer Gavin James told the court his client’s plea of guilty was “timely if not early”.

Mr James said it was known by Caruana and his friend the victim may have had cash in the house so they went there.

Mr James said Caruana made full admissions to police about the offending and offered an apology because he knew what he did was wrong.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Caruana’s plea of guilty and that it came at a timely opportunity.

“It’s a very serious offence to enter someone’s premises and steal,” he said.

“Their dwelling, their safe place, their house and routinely people get imprisoned for this kind of offence.

“But I’m not going to do that with you today … but I can’t let you leave here without understanding how very serious your conduct is.”

Caruana was ordered to perform 80 hours’ community service and to pay $1100 restitution.

A conviction was not recorded.

