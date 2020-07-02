Man faces court after stealing $1200 phone

IN COURT: A man has received another 12 months of probation after stealing a phone and breaching a DVO.

IN COURT: A man has received another 12 months of probation after stealing a phone and breaching a DVO.

A MAN has been ordered to another 12 months of probation the day before his order was meant to finish.

The man, 33, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and stealing.

On August 31 last year the man went to JB Hi-Fi in Bundaberg and walked out with a phone worth almost $1200.

When police caught up with him he told them what he did was stupid and handed the phone back.

In relation to the DVO breach, the man was found at the home of the aggrieved, his partner, three times.

A condition of the order stated he was not allowed to be there.

The court heard there were no allegations of actual violence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the man had been to prison in the past for stealing offences and domestic violence.

Sgt Burgess said the man showed “flagrant disregard for the court’s orders”.

“There may not be actual violence involved, but continually going there after the court has continually told him not to, he’s show complete and flagrant disregard,” he said.

A representative from probation and parole told the court the man had been performing well on probation and that help from the department would be beneficial for him.

More stories

Man given parole after headbutting partner

Man jailed for ‘vigilante’ attack

Man avoids jail after eight DV breaches

His lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client and the aggrieved had been in a on-and-off relationship for 13 years.

He said at the time the aggrieved was pregnant and asked the man to go to their home and help look after their other children.

Mr Dwyer said the pair were trying to reconcile their relationship and the breach was not at the serious end of the scale.

He said the stealing offence was committed two months after his client received a suspended sentence.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and his “appalling” criminal history.

He also took into account the man was on bail, parole and a suspended sentence at the time of the offending.

Mr Moloney said the seriousness of the offending came in the form of ignoring court orders.

The man was ordered to complete another 12 months of probations and his suspended sentence was extended for another six months.