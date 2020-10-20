Man faces court after Saturday servo scare

Jason Thomas Orr pleaded guilty to four offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court including going armed so as to cause fear.

A COURT has heard how a service station employee was close to locking the doors of a local servo in fear of her safety after she saw a man hanging around armed with a block of wood.

Jason Thomas Orr pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including going armed so as to cause fear and possessing a knife in a public place.

He appeared in court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

The court heard on Saturday police were called to the BP service station on the corner of Barolin St and Sims Rd.

Police were told Orr was armed with a piece of timber and was loitering around the service station.

When police arrived they saw Orr who was acting erratic and “up and down”, he was given a “move on” direction.

The service station employee told police she was close to locking the doors of the business in fear for her safety.

Police returned to the service station some time later where they saw Orr standing between two vehicles where people were filling up their cars.

When police went past they saw Orr waving an object before leaving on foot along Sims Rd.

As police were following Orr, one of the officers noticed he was carrying a steak knife which he threw to the ground.

The officers ordered Orr to stop and put his hands on the front of the police car, which he complied with, before they seized the knife.

The court heard Orr was then put in handcuffs and after a struggle he was put in the back of the police car and taken to the Bundaberg Watch House.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Orr had 13 pages of history which included offences of a like nature.

Sgt Burgess said Orr had been returned to prison eight times in the past.

Orr’s lawyer Mary Buchanan told the court her client was sorry for his actions.

She said she was instructed Orr was using the plank of wood as a form of walking stick.

Ms Buchanan told the court her client threw the knife away because he knew he was in trouble.

She said Orr had been out of jail for 11 weeks and had plans to go to Ayr to do work picking mangoes.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Orr’s plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney described Orr’s 13-page criminal record as “appalling” and said without it he would have given him a fine.

Orr was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended for 12 months.