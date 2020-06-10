Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man faces court after police find bumbag of drugs

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was charged with multiple offences after police found a bumbag containing drugs had his matter mentioned in court on Monday.

Todd Graeme Olive appeared by phone in Bundaberg Magistrates Court with his lawyer Matt Messenger.

Olive is facing numerous charges including supplying dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

The matter was adjourned until June 15.

A brief of evidence is being prepared.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        premium_icon Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        News The upcoming award show held by Cross Gallery requests entrants to create something using a paper bag.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

        premium_icon Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

        News The tree is believed to be more than 200 years old.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        premium_icon Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        News He told the court he wanted to have a go at making cannabis oil.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        • 10th Jun 2020 4:53 AM