Man faces court after police find bumbag of drugs

A MAN who was charged with multiple offences after police found a bumbag containing drugs had his matter mentioned in court on Monday.

Todd Graeme Olive appeared by phone in Bundaberg Magistrates Court with his lawyer Matt Messenger.

Olive is facing numerous charges including supplying dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

The matter was adjourned until June 15.

A brief of evidence is being prepared.