Man in court for making 69 forbidden phone calls from jail

The court heard a man made a number of calls from the prison phone system. APN PHOTO LIBRARY

A MAN has been convicted and not further punished after a phone number slipped through the cracks while in custody.

The man pleaded guilty via videolink in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court the man breached a no contact condition in September last year while serving time behind bars.

She told the court police received information from the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre that he had been in contact with the aggrieved using the prison phone system.

She said it was identified after the aggrieved sent a letter to the man in jail asking him to call her more because she missed him.

He made 69 phone calls to the aggrieved. on her mobile and landline.

Sen Const Bland said the phone numbers were listed in the prison's system.

Police obtained recordings of the phone calls and after reviewing them it was clear the contact was consented to.

Police identified the aggrieved had tried to get the no contact condition removed.

Sen Const Bland told the court the man had history of breaching a DV order in the past against a different person.

The man's lawyer, Gavin James told the court his client and the aggrieved were in a relationship for a number of years.

He said it was the first time the order had been breached.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty and the offence was a condition breach with no actual domestic violence involved.

He also took into account the aggrieved tried to get the conditions changed so they were allowed to contact each other.

"It was a conversation between two people about their children," he said.

Mr Moloney also took into account the man was in custody for an unrelated matter.

He was convicted and not further punished.