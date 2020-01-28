Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has faced court where he was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 after throwing an ice block at his neighbour.
A man has faced court where he was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 after throwing an ice block at his neighbour.
News

Man faces court after icy exchange with neighbour

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
28th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has received a fine and probation after pleading guilty to multiple offences including common assault and serious assault of a person over 60.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Andrew Kenneth Mikkelsen’s most serious offence out of five charges was common assault.

The court heard on September 1 in 2018, a man known to Mikkelsen came up behind him when Mikkelsen shoved the man into a hole causing a cut to his head.

Sgt Klaassen said Mikkelsen threw an ice block at a lady, which hit her in the shoulder without injury.

Sgt Klaassen told the court of Mikkelsen’s “concerning history”, which included a charge of arson in 2012.

Mikkelsen was still on parole at the time the offences were committed.

Mikkelsen’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client had suffered through a number of challenges throughout his life.

Mr Dwyer said his client was now clean from using ice, however uses cannabis when he relapses.

He said the assault of the person over that age of 60 was at the lower end of the scale as his client only threw an ice block ice cream, which hit the woman on the shoulder.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Mikkelsen’s plea of guilty and he had “been able to turn his life around somewhat”.

Mikkelsen received a $600 fine for possessing a knife in a public place, stealing and the serious assault of a person over 60.

For failing to dispose a syringe and the common assault charges, he was sentenced to 18 months probation.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

        premium_icon Residents up in arms as dead fish and eels line ailing creek

        News CALAVOS residents are up in arms at the state of Yellow Waterholes Creek as maggot-ridden dead fish and eels line the waterway.

        • 28th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        30 PHOTOS: Bundaberg kids go back to school

        premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: Bundaberg kids go back to school

        Parenting Readers share cute photos

        • 28th Jan 2020 4:18 PM
        First home buyers can now access deposit scheme at Auswide

        premium_icon First home buyers can now access deposit scheme at Auswide

        News AUSWIDE Bank has begun accepting submissions to reserve places under the Federal...

        Bundaberg swelters through tropical humidity

        premium_icon Bundaberg swelters through tropical humidity

        News So what's next for the region's temps?