Man faces court after icy exchange with neighbour

A man has faced court where he was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 after throwing an ice block at his neighbour.

A MAN has received a fine and probation after pleading guilty to multiple offences including common assault and serious assault of a person over 60.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Andrew Kenneth Mikkelsen’s most serious offence out of five charges was common assault.

The court heard on September 1 in 2018, a man known to Mikkelsen came up behind him when Mikkelsen shoved the man into a hole causing a cut to his head.

Sgt Klaassen said Mikkelsen threw an ice block at a lady, which hit her in the shoulder without injury.

Sgt Klaassen told the court of Mikkelsen’s “concerning history”, which included a charge of arson in 2012.

Mikkelsen was still on parole at the time the offences were committed.

Mikkelsen’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client had suffered through a number of challenges throughout his life.

Mr Dwyer said his client was now clean from using ice, however uses cannabis when he relapses.

He said the assault of the person over that age of 60 was at the lower end of the scale as his client only threw an ice block ice cream, which hit the woman on the shoulder.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Mikkelsen’s plea of guilty and he had “been able to turn his life around somewhat”.

Mikkelsen received a $600 fine for possessing a knife in a public place, stealing and the serious assault of a person over 60.

For failing to dispose a syringe and the common assault charges, he was sentenced to 18 months probation.