The man allegedly fled Australia in the hours after the incident.
Crime

Tourist extradited from US over alleged Sydney rape

by Tom Rabe
5th May 2019 11:56 AM
A tourist who allegedly raped a woman in a Sydney apartment before fleeing the country hours later has been extradited from the United States to Australia to face charges.

The man, who was arrested in New York on a federal warrant in January, is accused of sexually and indecently assaulting a 21-year-old woman at a Carlton unit in June 2017.

The Nepalese national allegedly fled Australia in the hours after the incident. The man was taken from New York to Los Angeles, where NSW Police took custody of him on Thursday last week.

He was flown to Sydney on Saturday and charged with sexual intercourse without consent with an act of indecency.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

