Man enters plea for cultivating cannabis worth $17 million

Four men have been arrested and almost $17 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Four men have been arrested and almost $17 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

A Vietnamese man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the alleged cultivation of an estimated $17.79 million dollars worth of cannabis in the Northern Rivers.

Trong Tung Tran appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

Police had raided an address on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberage in June 2020, where they allegedly found a large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants on the property and about 50kg of cannabis head with an estimated potential street value of $17.79 million.

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be proceeding with the case against Tran and his three co-accused Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang.

The three other men are also charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

The court heard Tran will also face a backup charge of participating in a criminal group that contributed to criminal activity and will also be considered upon sentencing in the Lismore District Court.

The DPP withdrew two charges against Tran of cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis and taking party in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Tran, who remains on bail, will be committed to the Lismore District Court for sentencing on May 31.

Meanwhile, the solicitor representing the three other men told the court negotiations were still ongoing with the DPP but was hopeful of a "quick resolution".

Their matters will next be heard on May 12 in the Lismore Local Court.

Mr Mai is expected to apply for bail on April 16.

Originally published as Man enters plea for cultivating $17.79 million worth of cannabis