UPDATE: 19yo with life threatening injuries after car crash

David Nielsen

A TEENAGE man has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with life threatening injuries after his car rolled over at Agnes Water.

Police said shortly before 11pm, an Audi sedan was travelling south on Captain Cook Drive.

It then left the road near Thomson Street, before rolling a number of times.

During the roll, the driver and the sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics were also on scene to treat the patient.

Police said he remains in a critical condition, and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.