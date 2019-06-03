Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter.
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter. mike knott
News

Man drowns snorkelling near Lady Elliot Island

liana walker
Mikayla Haupt
by and
3rd Jun 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has drowned while snorkelling in the waters near Lady Elliot Island this afternoon.

The Bundaburg-based RACQ Lifeflight RescueHhelicopter was called to the western beach of the island at 1.53pm.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed one man had drowned.

Police are expected to head over to the island at first light.

A 60-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for a near-drowning. She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

drowning lady elliot island near drowning
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Trapped man transported to Biggenden Hospital

    UPDATE: Trapped man transported to Biggenden Hospital

    Breaking ONE driver involved in a multi-car crash near Biggenden is reportedly trapped with emergency services on scene.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:48 PM
    Bundy police reveal emotional impact of crashes

    Bundy police reveal emotional impact of crashes

    News Plea to drivers, because there's not much more cops can take

    Alleged Bundaberg script fraud investigated

    premium_icon Alleged Bundaberg script fraud investigated

    Crime Woman helping police with investigations