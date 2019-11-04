Man drove six days after court disqualification

A 24-YEAR-OLD Eidsvold man with his own ringbarking business has been told to “get his priorities in order” after being caught driving only six days after a court-ordered disqualification.

David John Fuller was disqualified from driving by Gayndah Magistrates Court on March 15 for three months and fined $500 for drug driving.

Yet six days later, on March 21, police witnessed him driving on Moreton St towards the hospital.

He appeared in the same court again on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving without a licence disqualified by court order as a repeat offender.

Defence counsel Tim Campion told the court that there was “tension in (Fuller’s) household” the day he drove and he was pressured to drive to the shops because “it was a very hot day”.

Magistrate Terry Duroux instructed Mr Campion to ask Fuller “if I warned him what would happen if he drove while disqualified”.

“My concern is March 15. I warned him and six days later, ‘I’ll drive, she’ll be right’,” Magistrate Duroux said.

He described Fuller’s history of driving while disqualified as “dreadful” and noted the defendant had served a term of imprisonment previously for the offence.

Magistrate Duroux quoted District Court Judge John Baulch, who wrote in a 2010 case the offence was serious “not least because of the inherent contempt for the court order that it demonstrates”.

Magistrate Duroux said, “Apart from his driving I think he’s a decent young bloke, hardworking, he’s a worthwhile member of the community”.

“But (Fuller) has got to realise, if I say no driving, it ain’t rocket science, you don’t drive,” he said.

Fuller was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended, and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was warned that if he was caught again, he would serve another term of actual jail time.

The convictions were recorded.