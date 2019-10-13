Menu
AIRLIFTED: Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a farmer, who despite being injured, righted his rolled quad bike and drove himself to a location from where he could call for help.
Man drives to get reception, call for help after quad rolls

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 12:31 PM
A MAN who was treated for a suspected spinal injury, drove himself to get reception to call for help after a rollover.

Yesterday the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a farmer, who despite being injured, righted his rolled quad bike and drove himself to a location from where he could call for help.

The man told rescuers, he had been working on his property, when the quad bike he was riding rolled onto its side.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the property, north west of Bundaberg, in the Gladstone region, around 12.30pm yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were first to arrive, treating the man for suspected spinal injuries, before transferring him to the chopper, which landed in a nearby paddock.

The patient, aged in his sixties, was in a stable condition when he was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, under the care of LifeFlight’s QAS Flight Paramedic.

