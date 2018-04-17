Man drives high to collect wallet containing meth

CAUGHT OUT: When asked if the wallet, and everything inside it, belonged to him, Christopher Dale Fribenze said "yes” before police produced 0.1g of the crystallised substance.

THINGS went from bad to worse for a Bundaberg man who lost his wallet at Hinkler Central.

Christopher Dale Fribenze's wallet, containing methamphetamine, was handed on to police and, when the 48-year-old went to collect it, he was also busted for drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Bundaberg Magistrates Court the wallet, which also contained $1000, was handed into centre management at Hinkler Central in December.

Sgt Burgess said Fribenze was contacted by police and asked to attend the Police Beat.

When asked if the wallet, and everything inside belonged to him, Fribenze said "yes” before police produced 0.1g of the crystallised substance.

"He said he'd taken the bag from his daughter and he never used drugs,” Sgt Burgess said.

But Sgt Burgess said he disputed Frizbenze's claim because the 48-year-old, who'd driven to the Police Beat, was then asked to provide a road-side drug test.

The court heard the saliva test returned a positive result for methampethamine.

Frizbenze pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for three months.