MORNING AFTER: Jeffrey Todd returned a positive drug test on Princess St the day after Australia Day.

JEFFREY Todd was caught drug driving at 7.15am on January 27.

He pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving on Princess St while having methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Police said he told officers he had "a bit of ice and a few cones of cannabis” the day before - Australia Day.

When asked by Magistrate Belinda Merrin, Todd said he had nothing relevant to say to the court.

Fined $450 the ship worker lost his licence for one month.