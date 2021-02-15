Man drank away $1000 of booze before drunken crime spree 

Jack Ray Evans told his lawyer he believed he drank up to $1000 worth of alcohol before he trespassed at a number of properties and stole a mountain bike.

Jack Ray Evans told his lawyer he believed he drank up to $1000 worth of alcohol before he trespassed at a number of properties and stole a mountain bike.

A court has heard how a man wished he had been arrested earlier in the night before he embarked on drunken crime spree after consuming a staggering amount of alcohol.

Jack Ray Evans pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to three trespassing offences, two counts of stealing and wilful damage.

The court heard Evans was found by police on Bourbong St at 2am on September 13 last year where he participated in a street check.

At the time police noted his clothing and appearance was distinctive and recognisable.

At 3.25am that same morning Evans went into the yard of a Woongarra St home.

CCTV footage showed Evans looking around before taking a mountain bike and leaving the property.

About five minutes later he was seen on CCTV at a CentaCare facility on Woongarra St where he broke into a storage cabinet and stole unknown items.

At 3.45am Evans was captured again on CCTV entering a kitchen area of the Dingo Backpackers on Burrum St.

The footage showed Evans removed his shirt and relieved himself before leaving.

When Evans was later spoken to by police he told officers he had no recollection of the incidents and that he was intoxicated at the time.

Duty lawyer Thomas Bray told the court his client was intoxicated on the night and believed he consumed close to $1000 worth of alcohol.

Mr Bray said his client had previously won a sum of money and had about $1000 of the prize left until that night.

"He managed to effectively drink the whole lot away," he said.

"He said it's completely stupid behaviour, out of control and says he wishes he had of been arrested during the street check, it probably would have been the best thing to happen to him."

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Evans' plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney described the offending as "mindless", "drunken" and "pointless".

"If you don't have an alcohol problem already you're on your way to getting one," he said.

Evans was ordered to complete 12 months of probation and convictions were recorded.

More stories

Man lucky his drunken crash wasn't 'completely catastrophic'

FINED: Woman left crash in friend's car before crews arrived

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards