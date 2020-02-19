‘Man down’: Anglo worker recalls seeing fallen father

TRAGEDY: Father Paul McGuire was killed in a mine gas trap in May 2014 at Grasstree mine.

AN ANGLO mine worker has described the dangerous conditions inside the area he found father of two Paul McGuire dead on the ground within Grasstree mine.

"As I looked to the right I saw Paul and I said…man down," former ventilation officer with Anglo Coal, who operated the mine, Donald Garth Zerner told Mackay Coroners Court.

The 34-year-old died after opening a hatch to a mine goaf and breathing in lethal air on May 6, 2014.

The court heard the atmosphere in the area where Mr McGuire was found was about two per cent oxygen with high levels of methane.

Mr Zerner explained as part of the mine's approved management plan to seal off a goaf, which was an area that had been mined of part or all of its coal resource, the section had to be kept at only five per cent oxygen to reduce any risk of spontaneous combustion.

Before giving evidence, Mr Zerner claimed privilege from self incrimination and was directed to answer any questions by Coroner David O'Connell, meaning nothing could be used against him in possible future civil or criminal case.

Mr Zerner said the sealing process for that particular goaf was still under way at the time of Mr McGuire's death.

He was with co-worker Jason Fairweather when they were called to investigate a gas leak within the mine.

Mr Zerner said he remembers "quite clearly" - it was pitch black and he and Mr Fairweather were lighting their way using just their helmet lights when they reached the entry section meant to prevent access to the dangerous goaf.

There was "a haze" in the air where hot and cold temperatures met. He said he noticed the 5cm (two-inch) plastic "no access" tape was caught in the entry way.

"We… quickly deduced it was too dangerous to pass through it," he said.

They propped open the door with a pallet turning the area inside into a "fresh air chamber", he said, adding that he had seen something reflecting in that area.

Once it was safe to enter, they saw Mr McGuire.

Only two of the six witnesses listed for day one gave evidence as part of the day was focused on legal argument over what questions could be asked.

Coroner David O'Connell quashed a suggestion by the CFMMEU lawyer that the Department of Natural Resources, Mining and Energy did not investigate M McGuire's death properly, labelling them as "unfair".

Barrister Gavin Rebetzke, for the CFMMEU, raised concerns that the union only had limited involvement in the mine death investigation.

The coronial inquest continues.