Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Breaking

Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

Ashley Carter
20th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

Man loses everything as 'squatter' home goes up in flames

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.

Community Newsletter SignUp
hinkler parade maroochydore unit fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dogs disposable: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        Premium Content Dogs disposable: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        News Video footage of the race shows the greyhound collide with other dogs and fall heavily. It marks 135 deaths in Australia this year.

        UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        Premium Content UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        News BMRG and CMERC have joined forces to co-ordinate the delivery ofcoastal and marine...

        Mystery man: Can you help cops solve 2018 case?

        Premium Content Mystery man: Can you help cops solve 2018 case?

        News Anyone who can identify the male or has any information in relation to the offence...

        Get more from your NewsMail digital subscription

        Get more from your NewsMail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites