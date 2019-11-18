Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to multiple stealing charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to multiple stealing charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Contributed

A MAN, who now has 57 stealing offences to his name, will spend six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

Brendan John Hodda, 41, pleaded guilty to eight counts of stealing after previous conviction, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on multiple occasions between August and October, Hodda had committed many stealing offences at stores around Bundaberg.

Sgt Burgess said items included a camera from JB HiFi, a purse from Standabgs and perfume.

In September, Hodda also went to a telecommunications store where he asked what phone was the most expensive before stealing.

He was also charged with stealing tools from Tofts in 2013.

Sgt Burgess tendered Hodda's criminal history to the court what was 16 pages in length.

Hodda, who was represented by his lawyer Lavonda Maloy, appeared in the courtroom via videolink from prison.

Ms Maloy said at the age of 13 her client began smoking marijuana and then began taking speed at the age of 21.

Ms Maloy told the court Hodda had turned to stealing to fuel his drug habit and was sick of being in and out of jail.

She said he had begun taking steps to address his issues.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took into account Hodda's plea of guilty and his very lengthy criminal history.

He said the stealing offences were consistent with someone fuelling their drug habit.

Mr Duroux said stealing had a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Hodda was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with a parole release date of April 8, 2020.

35 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.