A MAN has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after dislocating his shoulder while aboard a boat near Burnett Heads.

A QAS spokesman said the 42-year-old man arrived ashore at Burnett Heads with the help of Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg about 7.30am today.

The man is believed to have sustained the dislocation when he fell in his boat.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a stable condition.