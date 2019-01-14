Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man dies, two women injured in domestic-related stabbing
Man dies, two women injured in domestic-related stabbing
Crime

Man stabbed to death in front of teenage girls

14th Jan 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and two women are injured after a stabbing in Sydney's north west.

Emergency services were called to a home on Enfield Avenue in North Richmond just after 10:45 this morning where they found the three people wounded.

The man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene while a woman aged in her 60s was treated by paramedics. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Enfield Avenue in North Richmond where a man died and two women were injured in a domestic-related stabbing.
Enfield Avenue in North Richmond where a man died and two women were injured in a domestic-related stabbing.

 

A second woman aged in her 40s suffered minor injuries and didn't need to be treated at hospital.

Police said the attack was domestic-related and happened while two 13-year-old girls were inside the house. The teenagers were unharmed.

A crime scene has been established by officers from the Hawkesbury Police Area Command while investigations continue.

More Stories

crime domestic attack stabbing

Top Stories

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons.

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:42 PM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    Opinion 'When I was young, it was a time of respect for ladies.'

    Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    premium_icon Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    News 66-year-old woman left on road after hit and run

    Local Partners