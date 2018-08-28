Menu
Emergency services remain at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Man dies trying to save his mum from house fire

by Ben Graham
28th Aug 2018 10:27 AM

TRAGEDY has struck a family in Sydney's inner-west this morning as a man died trying to save his elderly mother from a house fire.

Police say he re-entered a burning home at Rodd Point to fight the fierce blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called just before 2.30am and arrived to find the house well alight.

The woman and her son had managed to escape the fire, but the man went back inside to fight the fire and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The man’s mother waited outside the home. Picture: Bill Hearne
Six fire crews arrived at the scene to find the woman outside the burning home, according to Fire and Rescue NSW. This morning, the roof of the house had collapsed.

NSW Fire and Rescue duty commander Graham Moore said the blaze was fierce - and added that the tragic death was a stark warning for anyone attempting to re-enter a property during a fire.

"(It's) extremely sad circumstances for the family," he told The Daily Telegraph. "It's a really timely reminder that once you manage to get yourself out of a fire, whatever you do, don't go in."

The home was engulfed in flames. Picture: Bill Hearne
Pictures show the elderly mother being comforted by emergency service workers at the scene.

It took about 30 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the blaze, which completely destroyed the home.

By 4.45am, the fire had been extinguished. A spokesman for NSW Police said officers have established a crime scene and will launch an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

