Investigation launched following death at Dysart mine

A man has died on a mine site in the Mackay region, according to Mackay police.

A man has died on a mine site in the Mackay region, according to Mackay police. dayatrhw

UPDATE, 12.23pm: THE Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine near Dysart southwest of Mackay has stopped operations after a man died at the mine overnight.

Mackay police confirmed the sudden death, but withheld identifying information as they make attempts to contact the man's next of kin.

An investigation has been launched at the mine, where emergency services were called to the incident about 10.30pm on Monday night near Dysart.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy confirmed the incident occurred at the Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine, operated by BMA.

"The mine has ceased operations while (an) investigation by mines inspectors commences," she said.

"As the investigation is underway we are unable to comment further at this stage."

Police and the Department of Mines and Natural Resources will investigate the incident, with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.

The spokeswoman for the department did not believe police had been able to get in contact with all relevant family members.

INITIAL: POLICE have confirmed a man has died in a "machinery accident" on a mine site in the Mackay district overnight.

Mackay City Inspector Ian Haughton was hesitant to release identifying information, as police scramble to contact the deceased's next of kin.

"Late last night at a mine site in the Mackay district an industrial incident has occurred where a man has(died) while at work," he said.

Insp Haughton said the death involved a "machinery accident" and had put a tragic dampener on the first day of 2019.

An ongoing investigation began last night and police and mine inspectors were expected to travel to the location today.

"It is another sad incident that has occurred and the circumstances around it I can't provide," he said.

Insp Haughton said he was unable to provide the age, location, or occupation of the person who has died.

"All I can give you is some basic details. It is a sensitive matter," he said.

"The matter is under investigation. I am very conscious than any information that goes to the public is going to alarm some members of the community."

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit, Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch and additional police will also attend the mine today to aid with investigations.

More information is expected to be released by Queensland Police on Wednesday.